Former Cedar Point employees speak out about possible mold in accomodative housing

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - Kayley Tatta and Alyssa Quintanilla say they started the job at Cedar Point back in May, but instead of working at the park 32 hours a week like they are required to, they spent most of their days feeling sick enough to call off, and they say they could not figure out why.

“My whole body got really weak and I could barely walk. I needed help walking to the bathroom,” said Tatta. “It was the worst I’ve ever felt in my life.”

That is until Tatta and Quintanilla say they found what they believed to be mold in their dorm room.

“I found mold on one of my posters and that’s when I started to realize, that is mold. We’ve been living in a moldy room,” Tatta said.

“You would think there wouldn’t be mold in a place like that where people with disabilities and accommodations go to,” said Quintanilla.

After learning about their concerns, 13 Action News contacted Cedar Point by email. A spokesperson there responded about a day later with this:

“An Associate notified our team of their concerns on Friday; our team immediately responded and checked the room the same day. While no black mold was found during this initial inspection, our team wanted to fully treat the room as an added precaution and to help alleviate their concerns. However, due to circumstances with their housing roommate and scheduling, we were unable to immediately align on a time to complete this.”

We also called a spokesperson for the city of Sandusky. He said they are aware of the situation, and Wednesday they sent a member of their code compliance team to investigate it. He says while the substance in the dorm was not tested, they suspect it is mold.

He also sent us this statement by email:

“The City of Sandusky Division of Code Compliance is aware of the situation in an individual room at Cedar Point’s property at 2405 Cleveland Rd. The City has been in communication with Cedar Point about addressing the issue. The Division of Code Compliance will continue working with Cedar Point to re-inspect the property at the appropriate time to ensure the issue has been fully resolved.”

Tatta and Quintanilla say theyarere disappointed they were forced to quit, mostly because of all the sick days they used.

“Honestly I feel cheated because I was staying in a place that was supposed to be a healthy, clean environment like they promised but I had to leave early and lose out on money that I was going to make for my future basically, and now I can’t get that,” said Quintanilla.

Ultimately though, they say they hope Cedar Point takes this seriously, and no one else has to live in the dorm they say they spent months suffering in.

