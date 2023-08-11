GRAPHIC: Cleveland man accused of brutally torturing, sexually assaulting woman

GRAPHIC WARNING: This story contains graphic details of torture and sexual assault. Viewer discretion is advised.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office on Friday announced an indictment against a man accused of brutally torturing and sexually assaulting a woman in Cleveland.

The indictment of the man, 39-year-old Preston Anderson, comes following an incident where he is accused of causing serious harm to a 41-year-old woman over the course of two days in an apartment near E. 75th Street and Euclid Avenue in Cleveland.

Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley said Anderson poured boiling canola oil onto the victim, who suffered third-degree burns on multiple parts of her body as a result.

The criminal complaint filed in the Cleveland Municipal Court details the victim suffered two fractured ribs, a fractured cheek bone and a fractured nose after being kicked and punched by Anderson.

The criminal complaint also says Anderson did not allow the victim to eat, drink, or go to the bathroom throughout that time span while sexually assaulting her three times.

The victim, who also received bruising on her neck after being strangled, was able to escape by going to the apartment’s security and hiding in a bathroom.

O’Malley said the victim was transported to a local hospital and treated for injuries while Anderson fled the scene.

Police arrested Anderson on Aug. 1.

Anderson now faces 18 charges in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas:

4 counts of rape

1 count of attempted rape

2 counts of kidnapping

7 counts of felonious assault

2 counts of strangulation

1 count of domestic violence

1 count of retaliation

Anderson will be arraigned at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 14.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.