Guardian Program offers help to those with developmental disabilities

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - For an adult with developmental disabilities, outliving loved ones can be difficult.

A volunteer program in Wood County has been making that transition a little easier. It’s work that largely goes unnoticed, officials with the Volunteer Guardian Program in Wood County, are asking for your support.

Volunteer Denise Niese has been a big part of Rocky Ramos’s life for the past ten years.

“When Rocky and I met he was in his early 40s, and he was living at home, with his family and it was not a good environment,” Niese said. She has been volunteering with the Guardian Program since its inception.

Rocky Ramos, now 55, was being abused at home by his mother, the courts had to intervene.

“I was on hand to make sure things were settling in for him. That his medical care was up to date, that you know he was going to work, that his goals were set for the year with his IEP, and just to move forward with him in a more positive environment,” Niese said.

Jennifer Robeson, who oversees the Guardian Program within Wood County Probate Court, says that was the goal of the court ten years ago when they first started the Volunteer Guardian Program.

“Judge Woessner identified a need in our community for guardians. A guardian is a legal relationship, it’s somebody who makes, say medical or housing decisions for people who aren’t able to do that any longer,” Robeson said.

For Niese, that legal relationship has turned into a true friendship through the years.

“Your role as a guardian is multi-level, but then you have rewarding situations like working with Rocky, he’s so upbeat, he’s so genuine, it’s fun to talk to Rocky,” Niese said.

Robeson says her staff at the court is always looking for new volunteers.

“There’s a six-hour education piece that’s required by law and we help facilitate that for them,” Robeson said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.