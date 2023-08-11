Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Guardian Program offers help to those with developmental disabilities

A volunteer program in Wood County has been making that transition a little easier.
By JD Pooley
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - For an adult with developmental disabilities, outliving loved ones can be difficult.

A volunteer program in Wood County has been making that transition a little easier. It’s work that largely goes unnoticed, officials with the Volunteer Guardian Program in Wood County, are asking for your support.

Volunteer Denise Niese has been a big part of Rocky Ramos’s life for the past ten years.

“When Rocky and I met he was in his early 40s, and he was living at home, with his family and it was not a good environment,” Niese said. She has been volunteering with the Guardian Program since its inception.

Rocky Ramos, now 55, was being abused at home by his mother, the courts had to intervene.

“I was on hand to make sure things were settling in for him. That his medical care was up to date, that you know he was going to work, that his goals were set for the year with his IEP, and just to move forward with him in a more positive environment,” Niese said.

Jennifer Robeson, who oversees the Guardian Program within Wood County Probate Court, says that was the goal of the court ten years ago when they first started the Volunteer Guardian Program.

“Judge Woessner identified a need in our community for guardians. A guardian is a legal relationship, it’s somebody who makes, say medical or housing decisions for people who aren’t able to do that any longer,” Robeson said.

For Niese, that legal relationship has turned into a true friendship through the years.

“Your role as a guardian is multi-level, but then you have rewarding situations like working with Rocky, he’s so upbeat, he’s so genuine, it’s fun to talk to Rocky,” Niese said.

Robeson says her staff at the court is always looking for new volunteers.

“There’s a six-hour education piece that’s required by law and we help facilitate that for them,” Robeson said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio's first Buck-ee's is coming to Huber Heights
Buc-ee’s coming to Ohio
Issue 1 asks voters whether it should be harder to change the state's constitution.
Voters in Ohio reject GOP-backed proposal that would have made it tougher to protect abortion rights
Two people were killed in a motorcycle vs semi-truck traffic crash on US-24 Saturday morning.
Michigan man, Toledo woman die in fatal motorcycle vs semi-truck crash
According to officials with the Toledo Police Department, the body was that of a man who was...
Woman arrested, found living with decomposing body of missing man
Toledo Fire and Rescue crews battle a house fire in the 1100 block of Klondike on August 10,...
Deadly fire at Klondike group home was set intentionally, victim’s death ruled homicide

Latest News

8/11/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
8/11/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
As summer break begins to wind down, there are still plenty of outdoor activities for the kids....
We step up to the plate for this week’s Hittin’ the Town
Toledo man arrested for intentionally hitting woman with car, police say
Nearly all GOP presidential candidates are converging at the Iowa State Fair as they seek to...
13 Action News Big Story: The 2024 Presidential Election