Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

‘Heartbroken’: High School senior basketball player dies after suffering medical emergency

Caleb White, a 17-year-old senior at Pinson Valley High School, died Thursday after suffering a medical emergency. (Source: WBRC)
By WBRC staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - A high school senior in Alabama has died after a medical emergency.

WBRC reports that a 17-year-old Pinson Valley High School student-athlete died after suffering from a medical emergency while at school Thursday.

“One of our senior students suffered a medical emergency at school today. Lifesaving efforts were immediately started, and first responders were called. Sadly, the student was later pronounced deceased,” Pinson Valley High School Principal Michael Turner shared in a message to parents.

Officials identified the student as Caleb White.

“Heartbroken. No words can be gathered to provide comfort to a family and community experiencing the loss of young life. Please lift Caleb’s family and friends along with the entire community in prayer,” Pinson Valley Mayor Joe Cochran shared in a statement.

Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin said that the 17-year-old was a basketball player at the high school and an amazing student.

“He was a fantastic student and a good person. He was loved by school staff and his fellow students,” Gonsoulin said. “We will all assemble together and support the family.”

No further information was immediately made available.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riders evacuated from Magnum XL-200 on Monday after ride breaks down
Riders evacuated from Cedar Point roller coaster near top of the hill
Ohio's first Buck-ee's is coming to Huber Heights
Buc-ee’s coming to Ohio
Issue 1 asks voters whether it should be harder to change the state's constitution.
Voters in Ohio reject GOP-backed proposal that would have made it tougher to protect abortion rights
Two people were killed in a motorcycle vs semi-truck traffic crash on US-24 Saturday morning.
Michigan man, Toledo woman die in fatal motorcycle vs semi-truck crash
Regina, a 37-year-old U.S. Air Force Veteran, was shot by a purse snatcher while she was...
37-year-old U.S. Air Force Veteran shot by purse snatcher while walking into work

Latest News

Johnny Hardwick, a voice actor known for "King of the Hill," has died.
Johnny Hardwick, voice actor known for ‘King of the Hill,’ dies
Maui fire
Death toll from Hawaii wildfires now at 53 as frantic search for survivors continues
According to the Dental Center’s website, the non-profit provided care for more than 25,000...
Dental Center of NW Ohio sued for defaulting on equipment lease payments
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and his wife Abby Cox greet President Joe Biden after he arrives at...
Biden praises political unity at anniversary of the PACT Act expanding veterans benefits