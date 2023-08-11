Birthday Club
Judge denies transfer of murder suspect to juvenile detention center closer to her parents(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 17-year-old girl accused of killing a Sylvania woman in May was denied a request to be detained closer to her home by a Juvenile Court judge Friday.

The teen, who will not be named unless she is charged as an adult, had asked to be relocated to a juvenile detention facility in Stark County, near her family.

Currently, the suspect is in the custody of Stark County Children Services. There was discussion in court of Lucas County Children Services taking custody and appointing a guardian for the purposes of the trial.

A competency hearing has been set for her on August 29.

Meanwhile, the other suspect in the case, 33-year-old Jonathon Jones, the son of murder victim Nicole Jones, is scheduled in court for a preliminary hearing on August 21.

