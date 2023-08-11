Local charity CEO found guilty of stealing from organization

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A Wood County jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a woman accused of stealing money from a charity she led.

The jury found Linda Greene guilty of stealing more than $400,000 from Impact with Hope while she served as the CEO. Impact with Hope raises money and collects donations for domestic and international natural disasters. The organization also hosted international children requiring medical attention that they couldn’t get in their home countries.

Greene was found guilty of a series of charges including Tampering with Records, Prohibited Acts Involving Charities, Solicitation Fraud, and Aggravated Theft. She faces nearly 15 years in prison.

A statement from Prosecuting Attorney Paul Dobson and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said the charity maintained a property in Perrysburg called The Lighthouse where Greene lived and hosted the children. Greene used money from the charity for her living expenses and luxuries like manicures and hair styling, even maintaining a pool and meditation garden.

Investigators testified that she paid her personal credit card bills with Impact for Hope funds and reimbursed herself for purchases made with the charity’s credit card, causing the charity to pay for items twice. They said Greene took money donated for specific purposes and used them for herself.

The court ordered her to disassociate herself from the charity while the court proceedings were ongoing and she had repeatedly violated that order, landing her in jail earlier this year.

