Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Local charity CEO found guilty of stealing from organization

By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A Wood County jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a woman accused of stealing money from a charity she led.

The jury found Linda Greene guilty of stealing more than $400,000 from Impact with Hope while she served as the CEO. Impact with Hope raises money and collects donations for domestic and international natural disasters. The organization also hosted international children requiring medical attention that they couldn’t get in their home countries.

Greene was found guilty of a series of charges including Tampering with Records, Prohibited Acts Involving Charities, Solicitation Fraud, and Aggravated Theft. She faces nearly 15 years in prison.

A statement from Prosecuting Attorney Paul Dobson and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said the charity maintained a property in Perrysburg called The Lighthouse where Greene lived and hosted the children. Greene used money from the charity for her living expenses and luxuries like manicures and hair styling, even maintaining a pool and meditation garden.

Investigators testified that she paid her personal credit card bills with Impact for Hope funds and reimbursed herself for purchases made with the charity’s credit card, causing the charity to pay for items twice. They said Greene took money donated for specific purposes and used them for herself.

The court ordered her to disassociate herself from the charity while the court proceedings were ongoing and she had repeatedly violated that order, landing her in jail earlier this year.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio's first Buck-ee's is coming to Huber Heights
Buc-ee’s coming to Ohio
Issue 1 asks voters whether it should be harder to change the state's constitution.
Voters in Ohio reject GOP-backed proposal that would have made it tougher to protect abortion rights
Two people were killed in a motorcycle vs semi-truck traffic crash on US-24 Saturday morning.
Michigan man, Toledo woman die in fatal motorcycle vs semi-truck crash
According to officials with the Toledo Police Department, the body was that of a man who was...
Woman arrested, found living with decomposing body of missing man
was arrested for allegedly robbing a USPS worker at gun point
Arrest made in connection to USPS worker robbed at gunpoint in Toledo

Latest News

13 Action News was told repairs have been made and the home season is ready to begin, just not...
Bowsher football field ready for games once again
Police say Franklin Robinson, 18, was arrested and charged with Murder in the shooting death of...
$1 million bond set for second man accused of murdering Toledo teen
The event will take place on Aug. 14 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Owens Community College...
Owens Community College to hold one-day registration event
Police are looking for a man accused of stealing a 2004 blue Infinity in the 4000 block of...
TPD: Armed man steals driver’s car in Toledo