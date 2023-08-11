Maintenance problems piling up at Toledo housing complex

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Renters at the Canyon Cove Villas and Townhomes are stepping forward, saying the living complex is a mess and they have the pictures to prove their claims.

“It’s not a great place to live,” one renter, who wants to stay anonymous said.

She lives nearby a vacant apartment that is still filled with the previous tenants’ furniture and rotting food. The apartment doesn’t even have a lock on the door.

“A lot of the apartments in the area actually are vacant,” she said. “They typically will still have the trash or furniture from the previous tenant still in them.”

“A lot of them do have an odor coming from them,” she said.

She says she’s tried contacting the management office about various maintenance requests, but they rarely take care of the problem.

“I work really hard so I can just come home and relax and enjoy myself, and I don’t get to do that because I constantly have to argue with the leasing office, with maintenance,” she said.

Action News called the City of Toledo and the Lucas County Health Department. They say renters should report these issues through Engage Toledo, along with photos, and an inspector can come out to investigate.

“The safety and wellbeing of our residents is our top priority,” Ressco, Canyon Cove’s management company, said in a statement. “Our policy is to keep all vacant units locked and we are not aware of any unlocked apartments. Any violations to this policy will be addressed immediately.”

That’s too little too late for this renter.

“If you’re interested in moving to Canyon Cove,” she said. “I would not recommend it.”

Renters can also hold management accountable by putting their rent into an escrow account with the Toledo Municipal Court.

