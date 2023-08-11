Motorcyclist suffers head injury at Detroit Ave. roundabout

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A male motorcycle rider was taken to St. Vincent Hospital after a crash early Friday.

Police said the motorcycle was northbound on Detroit Ave. before the roundabout at Winfield when it lost control and hit the curb.

The rider suffered head trauma as a result of the crash.

