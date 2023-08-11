Birthday Club
Motorcyclist suffers head injury at Detroit Ave. roundabout
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A male motorcycle rider was taken to St. Vincent Hospital after a crash early Friday.

Police said the motorcycle was northbound on Detroit Ave. before the roundabout at Winfield when it lost control and hit the curb.

The rider suffered head trauma as a result of the crash.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

