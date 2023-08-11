Ohio Supreme Court rejects effort to get abortion question off November ballot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Supreme Court on Friday rejected an attempt to remove the abortion rights amendment from the November ballot.

A group of Republicans asked the court late last month to take the question off the ballot. Their lawsuit argued abortion rights groups didn’t list what laws would change in their petition. In a unanimous decision, the court said that they didn’t need to.

Ohioans will decide whether to enshrine abortion rights into the state’s constitution in the November 7 election.

