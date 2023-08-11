Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Ohio Supreme Court rejects effort to get abortion question off November ballot

By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Supreme Court on Friday rejected an attempt to remove the abortion rights amendment from the November ballot.

A group of Republicans asked the court late last month to take the question off the ballot. Their lawsuit argued abortion rights groups didn’t list what laws would change in their petition. In a unanimous decision, the court said that they didn’t need to.

Ohioans will decide whether to enshrine abortion rights into the state’s constitution in the November 7 election.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio's first Buck-ee's is coming to Huber Heights
Buc-ee’s coming to Ohio
Issue 1 asks voters whether it should be harder to change the state's constitution.
Voters in Ohio reject GOP-backed proposal that would have made it tougher to protect abortion rights
Two people were killed in a motorcycle vs semi-truck traffic crash on US-24 Saturday morning.
Michigan man, Toledo woman die in fatal motorcycle vs semi-truck crash
According to officials with the Toledo Police Department, the body was that of a man who was...
Woman arrested, found living with decomposing body of missing man
Toledo Fire and Rescue crews battle a house fire in the 1100 block of Klondike on August 10,...
Deadly fire at Klondike group home was set intentionally, victim’s death ruled homicide

Latest News

The performance will take place on Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. at the Valentine Theatre.
Oliver Hazard, Toledo Symphony team up for one-night collaborative performance
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine
Gov. DeWine addresses educator shortage with new program
Toledo Fire and Rescue crews found a woman’s body in the bedroom of a burning home on Klondike...
Klondike St. fire victim identified, death ruled a homicide
A Wood County jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a woman accused of stealing money from...
Linda Greene found guilty of theft, fraud by Lucas Co. jury