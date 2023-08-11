Birthday Club
Oliver Hazard, Toledo Symphony team up for one-night collaborative performance

The performance will take place on Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. at the Valentine Theatre.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Oliver Hazard and the Toledo Symphony announced Friday they will be teaming up to orchestrate and perform Oliver Hazard’s recently released album in October.

The Toledo Alliance for the Performing Arts says pre-sale tickets will be available to fans at Oliver Hazard Day, a music festival in Waterville, on Aug. 12. Public ticket sales will begin on Aug.15.

According to TAPA, Toledo Symphony bassist Bill McDevitt is working closely with the band to orchestra the album to suit the sounds of the Toledo Symphony while keeping the natural feel of the band’s original intent.

For more information, click here.

