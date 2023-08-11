Oliver Hazard, Toledo Symphony team up for one-night collaborative performance

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Oliver Hazard and the Toledo Symphony announced Friday they will be teaming up to orchestrate and perform Oliver Hazard’s recently released album in October.

The performance will take place on Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. at the Valentine Theatre.

The Toledo Alliance for the Performing Arts says pre-sale tickets will be available to fans at Oliver Hazard Day, a music festival in Waterville, on Aug. 12. Public ticket sales will begin on Aug.15.

According to TAPA, Toledo Symphony bassist Bill McDevitt is working closely with the band to orchestra the album to suit the sounds of the Toledo Symphony while keeping the natural feel of the band’s original intent.

For more information, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.