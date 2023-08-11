Birthday Club
Owens Community College to hold one-day registration event

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Owens Community College is holding a one-day registration event for the upcoming fall semester.

The event will take place on Aug. 14 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Owens Community College Toledo-area campus located at 30335 Oregon Road in Perrysburg.

OCC says at the event, prospective students can get the help needed to start their road to success at OCC. Admissions representatives and academic advisors will be available to help navigate enrollment steps.

According to OCC, prizes will be given away at the event including three bookstore gift cards for the amounts of $100, $300 and $500. Participants must attend the event and be registered students of OCC in order to win.

Winners will be notified one week after the event by phone.

OCC says students are able to register just for orientation if needed.

For more information, click here.

