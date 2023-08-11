Toledo man arrested for intentionally hitting woman with car, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officers with the Defiance Police Department were dispatched to a home on Hopkins Street Friday afternoon for the report of someone who had been hit by a car.

When officers arrived on the scene, they learned a woman had been intentionally struck by a vehicle that fled. The vehicle was reportedly driven by John Ware, 32, of Toledo.

Later in the day, Ware turned himself into the Defiance Police Department. He was charged with felonious assault and taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.

