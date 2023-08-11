TPD: Armed man steals driver’s car in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are looking for a person accused of stealing a man’s car at gunpoint.

According to Toledo Police records, a 20-year-old man was driving his 2004 blue Infinity in the 4400 block of North Lockwood Thursday night when he was flagged down by an unknown man. The driver stopped his car to check on the man but the suspect pointed a pistol at him, ordering him to get out of the car. The victim told police the suspect took off in his car toward Jackman Road.

Police have not publicly identified any suspects in the armed robbery and say the investigation is ongoing. Those with information can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

