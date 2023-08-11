Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

TPD: Armed man steals driver’s car in Toledo

By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are looking for a person accused of stealing a man’s car at gunpoint.

According to Toledo Police records, a 20-year-old man was driving his 2004 blue Infinity in the 4400 block of North Lockwood Thursday night when he was flagged down by an unknown man. The driver stopped his car to check on the man but the suspect pointed a pistol at him, ordering him to get out of the car. The victim told police the suspect took off in his car toward Jackman Road.

Police have not publicly identified any suspects in the armed robbery and say the investigation is ongoing. Those with information can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio's first Buck-ee's is coming to Huber Heights
Buc-ee’s coming to Ohio
Issue 1 asks voters whether it should be harder to change the state's constitution.
Voters in Ohio reject GOP-backed proposal that would have made it tougher to protect abortion rights
Two people were killed in a motorcycle vs semi-truck traffic crash on US-24 Saturday morning.
Michigan man, Toledo woman die in fatal motorcycle vs semi-truck crash
According to officials with the Toledo Police Department, the body was that of a man who was...
Woman arrested, found living with decomposing body of missing man
was arrested for allegedly robbing a USPS worker at gun point
Arrest made in connection to USPS worker robbed at gunpoint in Toledo

Latest News

Police say Franklin Robinson, 18, was arrested and charged with Murder in the shooting death of...
$1 million bond set for second man accused of murdering Toledo teen
The event will take place on Aug. 14 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Owens Community College...
Owens Community College to hold one-day registration event
The intersection had been closed since June 26.
Sylvania and Kilburn roundabout now open after construction closure
Scattered storms this evening, with stronger cells carrying gusty winds southeast of Toledo...
8/11: Dan's Friday Noon Forecast