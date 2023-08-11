We step up to the plate for this week’s Hittin’ the Town

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As summer break begins to wind down, there are still plenty of outdoor activities for the kids. Sportway of Toledo is a great example of that. The place features mini golf, go-karts and batting cages.

Sportway is full of outdoor activities for the young and the young at heart. It’s a place to ditch technology and connect on other levels.

“You don’t see much of the phones here because there’s no time to be on one, and that’s nice,” Abby Lentz, the manager said.

There’s an 18-hole mini golf course and go-karts. Lentz says the go-karts are set up for kids and adults.

“They go up to about 18 mph. There are singles and doubles. The doubles are so the smaller kids can ride. The singles are for kids over 54 inches who can ride by themselves. There are a series of loops and tunnels on our track,” Lentz said.

Lentz says the batting cages are also a big hit.

“We have seven different cages. They all have different speeds. We have both softball and baseball,” Lentz said.

Duke Wheeler brought two of his grandkids here for a day of fun.

“Does it make you feel like a kid again coming here? It sure does. I gotta get my batting gloves on. It’s such a fun place. The staff here is great, they’ll help you with any problems. It’s also very clean. It’s great to have here in Toledo,” Wheeler said

Brothers Noah and Ben Geha loved every minute of their time here with grandpa.

“It’s like a vacation for kids! I like everything, my favorite thing is probably the go-karts. I might have crashed them once or twice, but I still love them,” Ben Geha said.

“There’s not that many places with go-karts and mini golf and live batting cages around Toledo. It’s just fun to do. What’s your favorite thing? That’s hard, but probably the batting cages,” Noah Geha said.

Sportway is on Angola Road between Reynolds and Holland Sylvania. It’s open seven days a week. It will be open through late October or early November depending on the weather.

