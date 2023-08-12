1 dead, 1 injured in Wauseon: Police initiate manhunt for possible suspect

WAUSEON, Ohio (WTVG) - Wauseon Police Officers are searching for a suspect in connection to one deceased person and one injured person found outside a home Saturday morning.

Officers say around 8 a.m. they received a call for a person lying on the front porch of a house in the 400 block of E Park Street. Upon arrival, officers found one deceased male and an injured female on the porch. The female was transported to receive medical care, officials say.

The Wauseon Police Department started an investigation into the incident and is currently seeking a person of interest, Jose Daniel Aguilera Cespedes. They say Cespedes is possibly driving a black Honda Accord with front gold rims. The Ohio registration number for the vehicle is JAD7450.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wauseon Police Department at 419-335-3821.

