1 killed in fatal motorcycle crash near Riverside Park Saturday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was killed in a fatal motorcycle crash near Riverside Park Saturday morning, police say.

Officials say the crash happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday morning at Summit and Gelena in Toledo, near Riverside Park.

According to police, the driver of the motorcycle was traveling down Summit when he drove off the roadway. He was ejected from the vehicle and hit a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials have not yet released the identity of the driver.

