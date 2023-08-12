12th annual Barrio Latino Art Festival set for Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 12th annual Barrio Latino Art Festival is set for Saturday from 3 p.m. to midnight.

The festival will be held at Nuestra Gente Community Center and will feature art, music and entertainment.

The Barrio Latino Art Festival celebrates diversity, innovation and achievement. Profits from this year’s festival will be used to fund community-based projects.

