12th annual Barrio Latino Art Festival set for Saturday

The 12th annual Barrio Latino Art Festival is set for Saturday from 3 p.m. to midnight.(Nuestra Gente Community Center)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 12th annual Barrio Latino Art Festival is set for Saturday from 3 p.m. to midnight.

The festival will be held at Nuestra Gente Community Center and will feature art, music and entertainment.

The Barrio Latino Art Festival celebrates diversity, innovation and achievement. Profits from this year’s festival will be used to fund community-based projects.

