Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

3-year-old riding one of Texas’ migrant buses dies on the way to Chicago, officials say

FILE -Migrants wave as a bus leaves to take them to a refugee center outside Union Station in...
FILE -Migrants wave as a bus leaves to take them to a refugee center outside Union Station in Chicago, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Authorities say a 3-year-old child riding one of Texas’ migrant buses died while on the way to Chicago. Texas authorities confirmed a child’s death in a statement Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 that did not say where the child was from or why they became ill. (Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A 3-year-old child riding one of Texas’ migrant buses died while on the way to Chicago, officials said Friday, the first time the state has announced a death since it began shuttling thousands of migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border last year.

Texas authorities confirmed a child’s death in a statement Friday but did not say where the child was from or why they became ill. The Illinois Department of Public Health said the child was 3 years old and died Thursday in Marion County, in the southern part of that state.

“Every loss of life is a tragedy,” the Texas Division of Emergency Management said in a statement. “Once the child presented with health concerns, the bus pulled over and security personnel on board called 9-1-1 for emergency attention.”

Texas has bused more than 30,000 migrants to Democratic-controlled cities across the U.S. since last year as part of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s sprawling mission on the border, called Operation Lone Star. The operation has come under a burst of new scrutiny in recent months over additional hard-line measures the governor has authorized in the name of deterring migrants from crossing from Mexico.

The Biden administration is suing Texas over wrecking ball-sized buoys placed on the Rio Grande this summer, saying the water barrier poses environmental and humanitarian concerns. Texas has also begun separating some migrant families on the border in what marks a shift by state police, who have previously said that families should stay together.

Abbott spokesperson Renae Eze referred questions Friday night about the child’s death to the state’s emergency management agency, which has operated the bus program since it launched in 2022.

The child received treatment from paramedics and later died at a hospital, according to the agency. The bus departed from the Texas border city of Brownsville. All passengers had their temperature taken and were asked if they had any medical conditions, according to Texas’ emergency management agency, which did not immediately respond to requests for more details Friday night.

Illinois officials said in a statement they were working with health officials, state police and federal authorities “to the fullest extent possible to get answers in this tragic situation.”

Besides Chicago, Texas has also sent buses to Washington, New York, Philadelphia, Denver and Los Angeles. On Thursday, Abbott freshly touted the bus program on Twitter, posting, “We will continue busing migrants to sanctuary cities until Biden does his job & secures the border.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio's first Buck-ee's is coming to Huber Heights
Buc-ee’s coming to Ohio
Issue 1 asks voters whether it should be harder to change the state's constitution.
Voters in Ohio reject GOP-backed proposal that would have made it tougher to protect abortion rights
Two people were killed in a motorcycle vs semi-truck traffic crash on US-24 Saturday morning.
Michigan man, Toledo woman die in fatal motorcycle vs semi-truck crash
Toledo Fire and Rescue crews battle a house fire in the 1100 block of Klondike on August 10,...
Deadly fire at Klondike group home was set intentionally, victim’s death ruled homicide
According to officials with the Toledo Police Department, the body was that of a man who was...
Woman arrested, found living with decomposing body of missing man

Latest News

A doctor in Illinois is facing charges for hiding a video camera in a hospital employee bathroom.
Doctor charged for recording ‘multiple female employees’ on hidden camera in bathroom
FILE - The entrance to Marine Corps base Camp Pendleton is seen on Sept. 22, 2015, in...
Southern California Marine charged with sexual assault of 14-year-old girl who was found in barracks
(Source: Findlay Police Department - Facebook)
Findlay Police to start wearing bodycams
FirstEnergy Corp. Logo (PRNewsfoto/FirstEnergy Corp.)
Three public hearing set on FirstEnergy electricity security plan