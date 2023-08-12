Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

8/12/2023: Erin’s Saturday Morning Forecast

Potential for storms this afternoon, some strong east of I-75
Some storms in the afternoon could get strong. Tomorrow will be a beautiful day.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’ll be partly cloudy today with a breeze from the west. There are the proper ingredients for thunderstorms to pop-up this afternoon, and some cells could be on the stronger side especially east of I-75. While the severe threat remains east towards Cleveland, eastern areas need to be weather-aware from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.. While the severe threat is low, some of these thunderstorms could be overachievers.

Sunday is going to be a lot more comfortable with temperatures in the mid-80s and mostly sunny skies. Showers and storms return on Monday and could even last through Tuesday morning, though with building mid-week pressure, we will catch a break through early on Thursday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio's first Buck-ee's is coming to Huber Heights
Buc-ee’s coming to Ohio
Issue 1 asks voters whether it should be harder to change the state's constitution.
Voters in Ohio reject GOP-backed proposal that would have made it tougher to protect abortion rights
Two people were killed in a motorcycle vs semi-truck traffic crash on US-24 Saturday morning.
Michigan man, Toledo woman die in fatal motorcycle vs semi-truck crash
Toledo Fire and Rescue crews battle a house fire in the 1100 block of Klondike on August 10,...
Deadly fire at Klondike group home was set intentionally, victim’s death ruled homicide
According to officials with the Toledo Police Department, the body was that of a man who was...
Woman arrested, found living with decomposing body of missing man

Latest News

Some pop-up thunderstorms could get on the stronger side this afternoon. Tomorrow will be dry...
8/12/2023: Erin's Saturday Morning Forecast
8/11/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
8/11/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
8/11/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
8/11/23: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
8/11/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
8/11/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast