8/12/2023: Erin’s Saturday Morning Forecast

It’ll be partly cloudy today with a breeze from the west. There are the proper ingredients for thunderstorms to pop-up this afternoon, and some cells could be on the stronger side especially east of I-75. While the severe threat remains east towards Cleveland, eastern areas need to be weather-aware from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.. While the severe threat is low, some of these thunderstorms could be overachievers.

Sunday is going to be a lot more comfortable with temperatures in the mid-80s and mostly sunny skies. Showers and storms return on Monday and could even last through Tuesday morning, though with building mid-week pressure, we will catch a break through early on Thursday.

