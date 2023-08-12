Findlay Police to start wearing bodycams

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Findlay Police Department signed a five-year contract with Axon Enterprise to equip each sworn officer with a bodycam.

Along with bodycams, the department also bought in-car dash cams which will be added to all marked vehicles in 2024.

According to a press release from the Findlay Police Department, the cameras were partially paid for by a $92,000 grant awarded by the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice.

During the Fall of 2022, a group of officers were selected to test different companies’ bodycams and in-car dash cams. Following the tests, Axon was selected and awarded the contract.

According to the press release from the police department, all sworn officers have received training on the proper use of the cameras, data uploading, storage and retention. Each officer has been issued a camera which is to be mounted on the officer’s outfit.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.