At least 80 deaths reported from Hawaii wildfires; recovery efforts continuing

LAHAINA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - The death toll in the Lahaina wildfire increased by 25 on Friday, bringing the total to at least 80 victims as teams continue to survey burned-out homes and businesses.

Officials have warned that fatalities could rise for several days as specialized recovery crews with cadaver dogs make their way into the historic town’s worst-hit areas.

Access to Lahaina town remains blocked off, though Maui County did reopen entry to nearby areas for about four hours on Friday before closing the road again over safety concerns.

Police said only residents and visitors with hotel reservations would be allowed in, while strict rules and a curfew were in place.

The Lahaina wildfire, now among the deadliest in the United States in years, has also displaced thousands of residents, razed hundreds of buildings, and damaged critical infrastructure.

Those slowly trickling back to their wrecked homes and communities are being warned that electricity remains out across much of West Maui and cellphone service is also unreliable.

A man walks through wildfire wreckage Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii emergency management records show no indication that warning sirens sounded before people ran for their lives from wildfires on Maui that wiped out a historic town. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) (AP)

Meanwhile, tap water may be contaminated and residents were urged not to drink it.

Firefighting also continues on the island with the blaze at around 85% contained.

On Friday, county officials put the total number of residents at evacuation shelters at 1,418. That’s in addition to hundreds more staying with friends, in hotels or in their cars.

Gov. Josh Green toured the devastation in Lahaina town Thursday and later told reporters the popular visitor destination and former seat of the Hawaiian kingdom is “gone.”

He also estimated over 1,000 buildings have been destroyed.

“When you see the full extent of the destruction in Lahaina, it will shock you,” the governor said. “It does appear like a bomb and fire went off, if I may. And all of the buildings virtually are going to have to be rebuilt. It will be a new Lahaina that Maui builds in its own image, with its own values.”

President Joe Biden issued a national disaster declaration for what is now one of the deadliest disasters in Hawaii history and the deadliest U.S. wildfires in years.

In addition to the fatalities, officials say dozens more are injured and thousands of residents are displaced. Some have been camping out in six emergency shelters scattered across Maui, staying with family members or in their cars.

While many say they’re simply happy to be alive, the scope of the devastation has left them shell-shocked and emotionally drained.

“Everyone’s homeless today. Everyone’s homeless. Thousands of people are homeless today,” Lahaina resident Tiare Lawrence said. “I’m so relieved because I found out recently that my sister was safe. My brother is safe with his children. My stepdad was found. Huge sigh of relief.”

Patrick Grady, who lost his home in Lahaina, called the experience “surreal.”

“It’s just horrible,” Grady added.

The flames that tore through historic Lahaina town Tuesday night were fueled by winds topping 50 mph and generated as Hurricane Dora passed south of the state.

Residents reported having just minutes to evacuate and many left without any belongings, just the clothes they were wearing.

