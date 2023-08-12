Birthday Club
‘My heart stopped’: Kroger shopper stunned by nearly $2,800 grocery bill

Jill McCormick said her $282 delivery order through the Kroger app ballooned to nearly $2,800. (Source: WCPO, File Video)
By Sean DeLancey, WCPO
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WCPO) - An Ohio woman says she was stunned by a recent grocery bill that came in as thousands of dollars owed.

As a working mom of a handicapped daughter who requires regular physical therapy, Jill McCormick said the convenience of ordering her groceries through the Kroger app has normally been a lifesaver.

But that changed on Tuesday when an order for $282 in groceries turned into her being charged $2,783.25 for a list of groceries she didn’t order and didn’t receive.

“My heart stopped because I’m thinking panic mode,” she said. “Something is happening, and I have to react very quickly, and I didn’t even know where to start.”

According to her receipt, she purchased six packs of Butterball turkey bacon for $26.94, five bottles of Dawn Platinum dish soap for $73.43 and 15 bottles of Gain laundry detergent for $239.85.

McCormick said the designated shopper hadn’t messaged for a while when her bank notified her of a charge to her account of more than $2,500 which tipped her off to the erroneous purchase.

“After trying for an hour, trying to get in touch with someone, they were finally able to get in touch with Instacart to cancel the order because they never canceled the order as the shopper originally told me,” McCormick said.

A Kroger spokesperson provided a statement:

“We understand a customer was overcharged for an order placed on August 9, 2023. We rectified the incident as soon as it was brought to our attention with an expedited refund to the customer’s original form of payment and a gift card to apologize for the inconvenience.”

According to Instacart, the company has rigorous guidelines for its shoppers who serve as independent contractors. The company said shoppers are put through background checks before they are brought in as contractors.

However, it remains unclear when Instacart got involved with the order placed through Kroger’s app.

McCormick said initially Kroger indicated a refund may take seven to 10 business days and a gift card option.

“They gave me $20 for my $3,000 that was taken out of my account,” McCormick said.

She said a second offer came in for $250 but that is not sufficient enough to have her shop at Kroger again, at least online.

“I’m not looking for that,” she said. “I’m looking for a fix and outcome. How about we show results so someone else, another family, is not going through this.”

Kroger didn’t immediately respond when asked whether they had a plan to prevent overcharging from happening again.

McCormick said she filed a police report with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WCPO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

