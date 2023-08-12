Officials release results of Sandusky County OVI checkpoint

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials with the Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office and Fremont Police Department released the results of an OVI checkpoint that was in place Friday night.

A total of 15 officers operated the OVI checkpoint from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday night on Rawson Avenue in the city of Fremont. Officials say 363 vehicles passed through the checkpoint and were checked for impairment. In addition, saturation patrols in the surrounding areas were in effect and stopped an additional 10 vehicles.

Of the 373 vehicles stopped, only one was diverted for further investigation by officers.

Officers in Sandusky County say they use these OVI checkpoints to remind motorists to drive safely, wear their safety belts, and to not drink and drive.

