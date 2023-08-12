Birthday Club
Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed while crossing Toledo street Saturday

By Blake Pierce
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed while crossing a street in Toledo early Saturday morning, police say.

Officers say the incident happened on Sylvania Avenue near Upton Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday. According to the Toledo Police report, the vehicle was traveling westbound on Sylvania Avenue when it hit someone crossing the road.

The 34-year-old pedestrian was transported to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead. The identity of the driver has not been released at this time.

Officers say the cause of the accident remains under investigation at this time.

