Saturday morning shooting kills 1 in Toledo, suspect at large, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Detectives with the Toledo Police Department say they are searching for a gunman who shot and killed one person in Toledo Saturday morning.

The incident took place at the intersection of Fernwood Avenue and Smead Avenue. Detectives on the scene say one adult male was killed. The family was able to identify the victim, though detectives are not releasing the name at this time.

TPD received a shot spotter alert around 5:30 a.m. Shortly after, a passerby called emergency services saying they saw a man lying in the street.

There are no suspects at this time, however, detectives are following a few possible leads. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

