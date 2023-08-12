Birthday Club
LIVE: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Wood, Hancock County

By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Wood and Hancock County. Meteorologist Erin Ashley is live with the latest details.

To stay up-to-date on all weather-related news download the 13 Action News First Alert Weather App.

