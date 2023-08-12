Three public hearing set on FirstEnergy electricity security plan

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio has scheduled three public hearings that will discuss FirstEnergy’s Ohio utilities’ application for an electric security plan.

FirstEnergy operates Toledo Edison, Ohio Edison and Cleveland Electric Illuminating company across Ohio.

The first hearing will be held Sept. 7 at 6 p.m. in Cleveland at the Cleveland City Council Chambers. The second hearing will be held a week later, Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. at the Board of Lucas County Commissioners.

The final hearing is set for Sept. 26 at 4:30 p.m. at the Akron-Summit County Public Library.

An evidentiary hearing will also take place at the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio offices in Columbus on Nov. 7.

The hearings are about a plan submitted by FirstEnergy regarding an electric security plan for the supply of “standard service offer” electric generation. The plan is for the period of June 1, 2024, through May 31, 2032.

The standard service offer is the price for electric generation services for customers not in a government aggregation program or retail electric supplier.

