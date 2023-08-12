Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Three public hearing set on FirstEnergy electricity security plan

FirstEnergy Corp. Logo (PRNewsfoto/FirstEnergy Corp.)
FirstEnergy Corp. Logo (PRNewsfoto/FirstEnergy Corp.)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio has scheduled three public hearings that will discuss FirstEnergy’s Ohio utilities’ application for an electric security plan.

FirstEnergy operates Toledo Edison, Ohio Edison and Cleveland Electric Illuminating company across Ohio.

The first hearing will be held Sept. 7 at 6 p.m. in Cleveland at the Cleveland City Council Chambers. The second hearing will be held a week later, Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. at the Board of Lucas County Commissioners.

The final hearing is set for Sept. 26 at 4:30 p.m. at the Akron-Summit County Public Library.

An evidentiary hearing will also take place at the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio offices in Columbus on Nov. 7.

The hearings are about a plan submitted by FirstEnergy regarding an electric security plan for the supply of “standard service offer” electric generation. The plan is for the period of June 1, 2024, through May 31, 2032.

The standard service offer is the price for electric generation services for customers not in a government aggregation program or retail electric supplier.

For more information, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio's first Buck-ee's is coming to Huber Heights
Buc-ee’s coming to Ohio
Issue 1 asks voters whether it should be harder to change the state's constitution.
Voters in Ohio reject GOP-backed proposal that would have made it tougher to protect abortion rights
Two people were killed in a motorcycle vs semi-truck traffic crash on US-24 Saturday morning.
Michigan man, Toledo woman die in fatal motorcycle vs semi-truck crash
Toledo Fire and Rescue crews battle a house fire in the 1100 block of Klondike on August 10,...
Deadly fire at Klondike group home was set intentionally, victim’s death ruled homicide
According to officials with the Toledo Police Department, the body was that of a man who was...
Woman arrested, found living with decomposing body of missing man

Latest News

The 12th annual Barrio Latino Art Festival is set for Saturday from 3 p.m. to midnight.
12th annual Barrio Latino Art Festival set for Saturday
Renters say maintenance issues are causing concerns.
Maintenance problems piling up at Toledo housing complex
Renter troubles at Canyon Cove
Ohio voter wears an I voted sticker
Why it Matters: Next steps after Issue 1 fails
Voters enter the Lucas County early vote center
Why it Matters: Next steps after Issue 1 fails