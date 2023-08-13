Birthday Club
1 arrested following Cleveland Hopkins Airport security breach, officials say

Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland Hopkins Airport officials confirmed one individual has been arrested Sunday morning following a security breach.(WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin and Sia Nyorkor
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Hopkins Airport officials confirmed one individual has been arrested Sunday morning following a security breach.

A Cleveland Hopkins spokesperson confirmed the breach occurred just after 6 a.m.

Cleveland Hopkins Airport officials issue statement on security breach
The identity of the individual has not been released.

The circumstances behind the breach are unknown; however, planes were grounded until approximately 8 a.m.

Travelers coming and going out of the city were affected.

“About 5 minutes before we were supposed to take off, the pilot came on that they just received word from the tower that the airport had been shut down due to a situation,” one passenger told a 19 News crew.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland Police for more details.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

