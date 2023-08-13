13 Action News Weekend In Review

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was back in 2007 when she says she walked across the big stage to receive her diploma from Scott High School, but Victoria Tatum says just a few months ago, Toledo Public Schools (TPS) informed her she never actually graduated from high school.

Although Tatum says she lost the hard copy of her diploma in a natural disaster, she says she still has proof of it, a blurry picture from the ceremony. She says she only figured it out after trying to apply for some college classes.