13 Action News Weekend In Review

Toledo’s Top Headlines from 8/12 & 8/13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
- Wauseon murder suspect arrested after car chase in Maryland
- WAUSEON, Ohio (WTVG) - A man wanted for the murder of his father and the assault of another woman Saturday in Wauseon was arrested by authorities after a three-mile pursuit in Maryland, police said.
- Wauseon police responded to a call for a person laying in blood on the front porch of a house in the 400 block of East Park Street. When they got there, officers said they found 64-year-old Edwin Aguilera dead from multiple stab wounds. They also found a woman assaulted on the porch. She was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to a Toledo hospital for further treatment. Police didn’t release her condition or say how she was hurt.
- Investigators identified Jose Daniel Aguilera Cespedes, 25, as a person of interest in the investigation early Saturday. Police said he is the murder victim’s son. They didn’t detail his relationship with the woman who was assaulted.
- Toledo woman finds out she was half a credit short from graduating high school, 16 years after attending the ceremony
- TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was back in 2007 when she says she walked across the big stage to receive her diploma from Scott High School, but Victoria Tatum says just a few months ago, Toledo Public Schools (TPS) informed her she never actually graduated from high school.
- Although Tatum says she lost the hard copy of her diploma in a natural disaster, she says she still has proof of it, a blurry picture from the ceremony. She says she only figured it out after trying to apply for some college classes.
- “It’s like a slap in the face for my mom and dad because she worked hard to get her kids to graduate. That was her one dying wish before she left this earth,” said Tatum. “I’ve been trying to do this for three years and I finally got my answer in June saying like “Hey, yeah, you never graduated from our school,”” Tatum said.
- Saturday morning shooting kills 1 in Toledo, suspect at large, police say
- TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Detectives with the Toledo Police Department say they are searching for a gunman who shot and killed one person in Toledo Saturday morning.
- The incident took place at the intersection of Fernwood Avenue and Smead Avenue. Detectives on the scene say one adult male was killed. The family was able to identify the victim as 47-year-old Antonio Gilmer.
- TPD received a shot spotter alert around 5:30 a.m. Shortly after, a passerby called emergency services saying they saw a man lying in the street.
- There are no suspects at this time, however, detectives are following a few possible leads. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.
- Suspect captured for alleged connection to series of armed robberies in Sylvania, Michigan
- SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - A suspect believed to be involved in over nine armed robberies in the past month was arrested during a traffic stop in Michigan.
- On Friday, officers with the Sylvania Police Division say Willie B. Hopkins was arrested in Michigan by Pittsfield Township Police during a traffic stop. They say he is currently being held on a $200,000 bond in Washtenaw County Jail in relation to a series of armed robberies across Sylvania and Michigan.
- Sylvania officers noted Hopkins’ connection to an armed robbery at the Speedway Gas Station on Monroe Street in Sylvania that took place on August 2.
- Luke Bryan, ‘Mr. 305′ to return to the 419 for Bash on the Bay
- PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Country star Luke Bryan and musical artist Pitbull, also known as ‘Mr. 305,′ are set to make their way into the 419 area code this August as featured headliners of the sixth Bash on the Bay held at the Put-in-Bay airport.
- Bash on the Bay 6 will feature nine performers throughout the event being held on August 23 and August 24. Tickets are required to attend the event and are offered in two-day packages or singular-day tickets.
- The August 23 lineup for Bash on the Bay 6 includes Pitbull, Ellie King, Filmore, Ashland Craft and Kaylyn Pace. The August 24 lineup includes Luke Bryan, Brothers Osborne, Dylan Scott, Adam Doleac and Cory Farley.
