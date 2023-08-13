8/12: Derek’s Saturday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Clear, cooler, and less humid with lows near 60. Some fog is possible south of Toledo late. SUNDAY: Sunny skies early with some high clouds for the afternoon and a sprinkle possible; highs in the mid-80s. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and muggy with lows in the mid-60s. MONDAY: Mostly cloudy & cooler with rain and storms arriving later in the day, along with highs in the upper 70s. EXTENDED: The rain and any storms will linger into Monday night and Tuesday, when it’ll be breezy and even cooler with highs in the mid-70s. Drying out Wednesday with sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. Partly sunny and breezy Thursday with highs in the mid-80s. A few storms will be possible from the afternoon into Thursday night. Mostly sunny Friday with highs in the low 80s. Getting hot next weekend with sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s Saturday, 90 for Sunday.

