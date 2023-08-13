Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

8/12: Derek’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Quiet for Sunday, then 2 more rounds of rain and storms next week.
8/12: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Clear, cooler, and less humid with lows near 60. Some fog is possible south of Toledo late. SUNDAY: Sunny skies early with some high clouds for the afternoon and a sprinkle possible; highs in the mid-80s. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and muggy with lows in the mid-60s. MONDAY: Mostly cloudy & cooler with rain and storms arriving later in the day, along with highs in the upper 70s. EXTENDED: The rain and any storms will linger into Monday night and Tuesday, when it’ll be breezy and even cooler with highs in the mid-70s. Drying out Wednesday with sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. Partly sunny and breezy Thursday with highs in the mid-80s. A few storms will be possible from the afternoon into Thursday night. Mostly sunny Friday with highs in the low 80s. Getting hot next weekend with sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s Saturday, 90 for Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio's first Buck-ee's is coming to Huber Heights
Buc-ee’s coming to Ohio
According to officials with the Toledo Police Department, the body was that of a man who was...
Woman arrested, found living with decomposing body of missing man
Issue 1 asks voters whether it should be harder to change the state's constitution.
Voters in Ohio reject GOP-backed proposal that would have made it tougher to protect abortion rights
Toledo Fire and Rescue crews battle a house fire in the 1100 block of Klondike on August 10,...
Deadly fire at Klondike group home was set intentionally, victim’s death ruled homicide
Two people were killed in a motorcycle vs semi-truck traffic crash on US-24 Saturday morning.
Michigan man, Toledo woman die in fatal motorcycle vs semi-truck crash

Latest News

8/12: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast
8/12: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast
Some pop-up thunderstorms could get on the stronger side this afternoon. Tomorrow will be dry...
8/12/2023: Erin’s Saturday Morning Forecast
Some pop-up thunderstorms could get on the stronger side this afternoon. Tomorrow will be dry...
8/12/2023: Erin's Saturday Morning Forecast
8/11/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
8/11/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast