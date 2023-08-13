8/13: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and sticky tonight with a brief shower possible and lows in the mid-60s. MONDAY: Isolated showers early, then widespread rain and storms for the afternoon and evening with highs in the mid-70s. Some storms may become locally strong with gusty winds the main concern. MONDAY NIGHT: Showers and storms continue lows in low 60s. TUESDAY: A few lingering showers and breezy with highs in the mid-70s. EXTENDED: Lots of sunshine Wednesday with highs near 80. Breezy again Thursday with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. A few storms are possible during the afternoon and evening, again some may be locally strong. The weather pattern changes starting Friday, with mostly sunny skies from Friday through next weekend and highs in the low 80s Friday, upper 80s Saturday, and 90 for Sunday.

