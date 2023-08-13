Birthday Club
8/13: Erin’s Sunday Morning Forecast

Comfortable Sunday with chance of fleeting PM showers; storms return tomorrow
Today will be partly cloudy but comfortable with a slight chance of an fleeting afternoon shower. Storms return tomorrow.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
After a cloudy start, skies open up gradually and we see a healthy amount of sunshine on this Sunday. We will feel much more comfortable in terms of the humidity, though we can’t rule out the slightest chance of a fleeting afternoon shower. It won’t ruin any of your afternoon or evening plans. Today’s temperatures hit the mid-80s, though we cool tomorrow with incoming active weather both from the southwest and the northwest. We will see showers for the first half of the day with developing thunderstorms possible in the second half of the day. We dry out Wednesday before storms return to the forecast later on Thursday.

