Luke Bryan, ‘Mr. 305’ to return to the 419 for Bash on the Bay

Luke Bryan, Pitbull to headline Bash on the Bay 6
Pitbull, a.k.a Mr. 305, performs at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on Thursday, Oct 13, 2022, in...
Pitbull, a.k.a Mr. 305, performs at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on Thursday, Oct 13, 2022, in Alpharetta, Ga. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)(Paul R. Giunta | Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)
By Blake Pierce
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Country star Luke Bryan and musical artist Pitbull, also known as ‘Mr. 305,′ are set to make their way into the 419 area code this August as featured headliners of the sixth Bash on the Bay held at the Put-in-Bay airport.

Bash on the Bay 6 will feature nine performers throughout the event being held on August 23 and August 24. Tickets are required to attend the event and are offered in two-day packages or singular-day tickets.

The August 23 lineup for Bash on the Bay 6 includes Pitbull, Ellie King, Filmore, Ashland Craft and Kaylyn Pace. The August 24 lineup includes Luke Bryan, Brothers Osborne, Dylan Scott, Adam Doleac and Cory Farley.

Those interested in attending can purchase Bash on the Bay 6 tickets here.

