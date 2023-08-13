Luke Bryan, ‘Mr. 305’ to return to the 419 for Bash on the Bay

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Country star Luke Bryan and musical artist Pitbull, also known as ‘Mr. 305,′ are set to make their way into the 419 area code this August as featured headliners of the sixth Bash on the Bay held at the Put-in-Bay airport.

Bash on the Bay 6 will feature nine performers throughout the event being held on August 23 and August 24. Tickets are required to attend the event and are offered in two-day packages or singular-day tickets.

The August 23 lineup for Bash on the Bay 6 includes Pitbull, Ellie King, Filmore, Ashland Craft and Kaylyn Pace. The August 24 lineup includes Luke Bryan, Brothers Osborne, Dylan Scott, Adam Doleac and Cory Farley.

