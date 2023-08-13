Plane crashes during Thunder over Michigan Airshow

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WTVG) - A plane crashed Sunday afternoon that was flying in the Thunder Over Michigan Airshow in Ypsilanti.

Detroit’s ABC News affiliate WXYZ reports that the plane crashed into a field next to an apartment building.

Organizers confirmed a situation forced them to stop the show.

Videos circulating on social media showed a plane crashing and two crew members inside ejecting while opening their parachutes. WDIV reports the plane was a MiG-23. The station reports the pilots safely ejected and have been found.

We have a situation that requires us to stop the show,” organizers said on social media. “Please make your way into your vehicles and calmly make your way out of the airfield. Please be patient as we control traffic around the area.”

No other information was immediately available.

It was the 25th anniversary of the airshow.

