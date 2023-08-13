Suspect captured for alleged connection to series of armed robberies in Sylvania, Michigan

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - A suspect believed to be involved in over nine armed robberies in the past month was arrested during a traffic stop in Michigan.

On Friday, officers with the Sylvania Police Division say Willie B. Hopkins was arrested in Michigan by Pittsfield Township Police during a traffic stop. They say he is currently being held on a $200,000 bond in Washtenaw County Jail in relation to a series of armed robberies across Sylvania and Michigan.

Sylvania officers noted Hopkins’ connection to an armed robbery at the Speedway Gas Station on Monroe Street in Sylvania that took place on August 2.

Assisted by various police agencies in Michigan, authorities say they believe Hopkins is involved in at least nine robberies that have taken place since July 11. It is not clear what other robberies authorities believe Hopkins partook in.

Detectives with the Sylvania Police Division are asking anyone with information on Hopkins or the series of robberies to contact them at 419-885-8908.

Willie B. Hopkins (wtvg)

