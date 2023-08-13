Woman in food truck shot as fireworks go off at gathering

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Gunfire broke out while fireworks were going off at a gathering in Toledo Saturday night, resulting in a woman being shot who was in a food truck.

It happened around 9 p.m. Saturday on North Miller Street near Pinewood Avenue.

Police said there were no people left at the scene except the victim and her brother when they arrived. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Her injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

