2 injured in Chrysler Dr. crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were injured in a Sunday night crash on Chrysler Drive.

According to Toledo Fire officials on the scene, a vehicle hit the guardrail, where the car came to a stop.

Both people were taken to the hospital, though their condition is unknown.

