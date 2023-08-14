2 injured in Chrysler Dr. crash
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were injured in a Sunday night crash on Chrysler Drive.
According to Toledo Fire officials on the scene, a vehicle hit the guardrail, where the car came to a stop.
Both people were taken to the hospital, though their condition is unknown.
