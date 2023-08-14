Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

8/14: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

PM scattered storms; another round late Thursday; hot early next week
Scattered storms could carry gusty winds later this evening, with lingering showers tomorrow. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A morning round of showers stayed southeast of Toledo, though late afternoon/evening scattered storms are still projected to race in from the west. A marginal risk (1/5) for strong storms exists, with gusty winds as the primary threat. As the low passes directly over us Tuesday morning, more downpours are possible before the system swirls east through the day. The midweek will be mostly sunny, then Thursday PM carries another chance of storms. Dry air behind that front will then allow highs to flirt with the 90s for the first time since mid-July.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio's first Buck-ee's is coming to Huber Heights
Buc-ee’s coming to Ohio
Officers say around 8 a.m. they received a call for a person laying in blood on the front porch...
Wauseon murder suspect arrested after car chase in Maryland
According to officials with the Toledo Police Department, the body was that of a man who was...
Woman arrested, found living with decomposing body of missing man
Toledo Fire and Rescue crews battle a house fire in the 1100 block of Klondike on August 10,...
Deadly fire at Klondike group home was set intentionally, victim’s death ruled homicide
Issue 1 asks voters whether it should be harder to change the state's constitution.
Voters in Ohio reject GOP-backed proposal that would have made it tougher to protect abortion rights

Latest News

Scattered storms could carry gusty winds later this evening, with lingering showers tomorrow....
8/14: Dan's Monday Noon Forecast
We are tracking isolated showers around lunchtime, and a line of storms could be on the...
8/14: Erin’s Monday Morning Forecast
We are tracking isolated showers around lunchtime, and a line of storms could be on the...
8/14: Erin's Monday Morning Forecast
8/13: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
8/13: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast