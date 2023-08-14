8/14: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

A morning round of showers stayed southeast of Toledo, though late afternoon/evening scattered storms are still projected to race in from the west. A marginal risk (1/5) for strong storms exists, with gusty winds as the primary threat. As the low passes directly over us Tuesday morning, more downpours are possible before the system swirls east through the day. The midweek will be mostly sunny, then Thursday PM carries another chance of storms. Dry air behind that front will then allow highs to flirt with the 90s for the first time since mid-July.

