8/14: Erin’s Monday Morning Forecast

Temperatures only hit the upper-70s today with ample cloud cover and increasing rain chances throughout the day. The severe risk for afternoon and evening thunderstorms is low, but it is nonzero, with main concern being damaging winds. We remain cool tomorrow in the mid-70s with wrap-around rain likely in some areas, though they will be more isolated in nature. We dry out and climb back to the low-80s on Wednesday, though thunderstorms return the forecast Thursday afternoon.

