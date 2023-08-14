Birthday Club
8/14: Erin’s Monday Morning Forecast

Isolated showers around lunchtime, stronger storms possible this evening
Showers turn to storms this afternoon, and some of these could be locally strong.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Temperatures only hit the upper-70s today with ample cloud cover and increasing rain chances throughout the day. The severe risk for afternoon and evening thunderstorms is low, but it is nonzero, with main concern being damaging winds. We remain cool tomorrow in the mid-70s with wrap-around rain likely in some areas, though they will be more isolated in nature. We dry out and climb back to the low-80s on Wednesday, though thunderstorms return the forecast Thursday afternoon.

