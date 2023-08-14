Birthday Club
At-home daycare owner indicted on child endangerment charge, faces multi-million dollar lawsuit

Doctors told the family the baby had hemorrhages consistent with shaken baby syndrome
By Zain Omair
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman running a daycare out of her home is facing a charge of Child Endangerment after an incident with a 3-month-old baby in her care.

According to court records, Yvonne Makey was indicted on the charge of endangering children. She is now facing $10-million civil lawsuit from the family of the infant.

The complaint states Makey was watching the baby girl on April 13 around 2:30 p.m. She reportedly called the father and let him know the baby had choked while taking a bottle.

She allegedly told him she gave the baby what she called “back blows” and that the baby was “doing well.” However, when the father picked up the baby at 5:00 p.m., the baby had bruising under the eyes and nose, was “lethargic” and throwing up violently.

The baby was taken to an urgent care, and then the hospital, where investigators say MRI and CT scans found hemorrhages caused by “a beating consistent with shaken baby syndrome” and not the “back blows’ Makey claimed to give the baby. The criminal complaint says the incident caused “serious physical harm” to the baby, including severe brain damage and severe liver injuries.

In addition to the criminal charge, the baby’s family is seeking $10 million in emotional damages. They accuse Makey of “threatening, striking, and shaking” their child.

It is unclear if Makey is still running the daycare out of her home on Grantley Road, but 13abc did see someone pick up a baby from the house when trying to reach Makey on Tuesday.

