Dorr temporarily closed after car crashes into pole
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A section of Dorr Street was shut down to clean up a crash involving a single vehicle and a power pole. early Monday morning.
TPD said a car hit a fire hydrant and a pole, knocking it down and shutting down the intersection of Dorr and Fielding.
Dorr was closed from Vanderbilt to Westland Gardens for a few hours before opening up later that morning.
There were no injuries.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.