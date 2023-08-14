Dorr temporarily closed after car crashes into pole

Birthday Club
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A section of Dorr Street was shut down to clean up a crash involving a single vehicle and a power pole. early Monday morning.

TPD said a car hit a fire hydrant and a pole, knocking it down and shutting down the intersection of Dorr and Fielding.

Dorr was closed from Vanderbilt to Westland Gardens for a few hours before opening up later that morning.

There were no injuries.

