Local woman tours Parkland school shooting site 5 years after brother was killed

By Zain Omair
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For many students and teachers, the beginning of a new school year can be filled with curiosity and excitement. For one local educator, that feeling is anxiety and concern for how to keep her students safe.

Toledo-area resident Natalie Hixon lost her brother during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting nearly six years ago.

“Chris was the athletic director at MSD. He was one of the individuals that actually went into the building to try and stop the shooter,” said Hixon, “some of his former athletes would say ‘Coach Hixon would give you the shirt off his back. He may make fun of you, but he’d give you the shirt off his back.”

Hixon was one of 17 killed during the shooting that happened on Valentine’s Day in 2018.

“We got a phone call that there was an issue at the school at MSD. My cousin just so happened to be in town at the time and I looked at my cousin and said ‘mmm this isn’t going to go well.’ My cousin told me to be positive, but I said ‘this isn’t going to go well, I know my brother,’” said Hixon, “it took us a very long time to figure out where and what happened.”

One step for Hixon in trying to understand the tragedy was seeing the site where her brother died. Her request was finally granted this past month thanks to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office. Hixon described the building as “untouched” and “a time capsule.”

“We traveled his steps, so we were looking at it more from the shooter’s aspect,” said Hixon, “Walking in and out of each classroom... seeing bulletholes that were left, seeing books that are still there, computers that are still there, heart shaped boxes of candies that are still filled with chocolates.”

In addition to offering a perspective on what happened that tragic day, it also introduced Hixon to a unique perspective on school safety.

“Yes, many of us go through ALICE training, many of us do a lot of safety stuff. But it’s not going to be clear, you’re going to have smoke, you’re going to have debris,” said Hixon.

Hixon, offering her unique position, to give advice to parents and schools as students return to the classroom.

“They come to you off their social media like hey look what I found on social media... take all of that seriously. You don’t want to have to live with that guilt of oh I just shooed it away, oh it’s nothing. It’s hard guilt to live with,” said Hixon.

Now that the shooter has been convicted and the victims’ families have had a chance to go through the site, the building where the shooting took place is expected to be torn down this fall. It’s unclear what will be put in its place.

