Man charged in lengthy Toledo police chase arrested after another chase in MI

Joshua Leasure, 37, is facing a series of charges for allegedly leading more than 20 TPD...
Joshua Leasure, 37, is facing a series of charges for allegedly leading more than 20 TPD officers on an hour-long chase throughout Toledo on July 13, 2023.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused of leading police on an hour-long chase throughout Toledo, who was later released from the hospital without TPD’s knowledge, has been arrested in Michigan after leading law enforcement on yet another chase.

Police in Van Buren Township say they arrested Joshua Leasure, 37, on Friday. Police had a report of a stolen car and tried to pull Leasure over but he led officers on a slow-speed chase. He was wanted for alleged crimes out of Ohio, including leading more than 20 Toledo Police officers on a chase throughout the city. Van Buren PD say there was also a woman in the car with him that he dropped off mid-pursuit. Police are still investigating the stolen car.

Leasure was arraigned Monday on a Fleeing and Eluding charge. We’re still working to learn more info about a possible extradition.

13 Action News reported last week that Leasure was released from the hospital without TPD’s knowledge. Officials were concerned for Leasure’s safety and the safety of the public.

He was hospitalized after a July police chase in which nearly two dozen TPD officers responded. Leasure is accused of leading police on an hour-long chase that ended with a crash when officers deployed stop sticks on Dorr Street and initiated a pit-maneuver. Pit-maneuvers are usually not permitted, but authorities gave the go-ahead to utilize it due to alleged threats Leasure made during the chase to hurt himself and others.

Police said Leasure refused to exit the vehicle after the car crashed and instead began consuming oxycodone before he was removed and taken to a hospital with minor injuries. He’s also accused of throwing a bag of cocaine out of the window during the chase. No weapon was recovered in the suspect’s vehicle.

The Toledo chase prompted an investigation to determine whether the heavy police response was warranted. We’re still waiting to learn more about the outcome of that investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

