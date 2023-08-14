Man pleads guilty to assaulting officer during 2021 drug raid in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused of hitting an officer during a drug raid in 2021 plead guilty to assault on Monday.

According to court documents, Dequane Roscoe previously pleaded not guilty to three counts of trafficking drugs, three counts of abuse and one count of felonious assault. On Aug. 14, Roscoe appeared back in court where he withdrew his not guilty plea and pleaded guilty to assault.

According to police, Roscoe and Lee Moore were arrested on March 15 during a drug raid by the Metro Drug Task Force at a residence on the 1900 block of Clarendon. Officials found more than 100 grams of cocaine prepared for resale along with scales and cash.

Court records say during the arrest, Roscoe hit a Toledo Police officer in the head, causing him serious physical harm. The officer was later diagnosed with a concussion at the hospital.

