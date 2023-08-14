Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Man pleads guilty to assaulting officer during 2021 drug raid in Toledo

Dequane Roscoe previously pleaded not guilty to three counts of trafficking drugs, three counts...
Dequane Roscoe previously pleaded not guilty to three counts of trafficking drugs, three counts of abuse and one count of felonious assault.(Lucas County Corrections Center)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused of hitting an officer during a drug raid in 2021 plead guilty to assault on Monday.

According to court documents, Dequane Roscoe previously pleaded not guilty to three counts of trafficking drugs, three counts of abuse and one count of felonious assault. On Aug. 14, Roscoe appeared back in court where he withdrew his not guilty plea and pleaded guilty to assault.

According to police, Roscoe and Lee Moore were arrested on March 15 during a drug raid by the Metro Drug Task Force at a residence on the 1900 block of Clarendon. Officials found more than 100 grams of cocaine prepared for resale along with scales and cash.

Court records say during the arrest, Roscoe hit a Toledo Police officer in the head, causing him serious physical harm. The officer was later diagnosed with a concussion at the hospital.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio's first Buck-ee's is coming to Huber Heights
Buc-ee’s coming to Ohio
Officers say around 8 a.m. they received a call for a person laying in blood on the front porch...
Wauseon murder suspect arrested after car chase in Maryland
According to officials with the Toledo Police Department, the body was that of a man who was...
Woman arrested, found living with decomposing body of missing man
Toledo Fire and Rescue crews battle a house fire in the 1100 block of Klondike on August 10,...
Deadly fire at Klondike group home was set intentionally, victim’s death ruled homicide
Issue 1 asks voters whether it should be harder to change the state's constitution.
Voters in Ohio reject GOP-backed proposal that would have made it tougher to protect abortion rights

Latest News

TPD
TPD officer disciplined for fraternizing with trainee
Scott High School Bulldogs in Toledo, Ohio
Thousands attend Scott HS reunion, TPD issues dozens of citations
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
On Aug. 12 around 9:20 p.m., police responded to the 5300 block of Dorr St. for reports of a...
Unknown suspect intentionally hit pedestrian with car, police say