Michigan man allegedly steals U-Haul, leads deputies on chase across state line into Toledo

On Aug. 14 at 2:01 a.m., Monroe County Sheriff’s Office began chasing a stolen U-Haul truck and trailer on southbound I-75.(MGN)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Michigan man was arrested Monday after he allegedly stole a U-Haul and led deputies on a chase that crossed the Michigan/Ohio state line into Toledo.

On Aug. 14 at 2:01 a.m., Monroe County Sheriff’s Office began chasing a stolen U-Haul truck and trailer on southbound I-75.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says deputies positioned themselves on southbound I-75 at Nadeau Road and successfully deployed stop sticks which punctured one of the trailer tires.

Despite the punctured tire, the suspect continued driving on I-75. Deputies again successfully deployed stop sticks, this time at Luna Pier Road. The stop sticks punctured the other tires on the U-Haul and the suspect continued driving on punctured tires until he crossed into Ohio.

MCSO says the suspect, a 25-year-old man from Detroit, was taken into custody after he stopped abruptly just north of Alexis Road.

The suspect is being held at the Lucas County Jail pending extradition back to Michigan and is expected to face charges for fleeing and eluding police and receiving stolen property.

According to MCSO, the man’s identity is being withheld pending arraignment in 1st District Court in Monroe.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact 734-240-7567.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

