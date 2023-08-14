Napoleon dentist making it easier for babies to nurse

NAPOLEON, Ohio (WTVG) - Dr. Amy Augustine, a pediatric dentist in Napoleon, is offering a procedure to some of her youngest patients even before their first tooth comes in.

Dental Excellence of Napoleon is offering specialized frenectomy services, a treatment for tongue and lip ties. Dr. Augustine is the only board-certified pediatric dentist providing frenectomy treatment in a six-county area, including Fulton, Henry, Defiance, Paulding, Putnam, and Williams Counties.

“A frenectomy is where we release any restrictive tissues that are causing any problems in various aspects of life, whether it be from breastfeeding, ability to speak,” Dr. Augustine said.

Augustine said tongue and lip ties are common conditions in which the frenulum (the tissue that connects the lip to the gums and the tongue to the floor of the mouth) is too short or too tight. Augustine said that this can lead to difficulties in various aspects of life, including breastfeeding, chewing, speaking, and even an increased risk of conditions like gum disease and sleep apnea.

Dr. Augustine is trying to raise awareness for mothers who are struggling with nursing their newborn babies.

“Working with that lactation specialist and if you’re still having trouble that could be due to restrictive tissues whether it be on the lip or the tongue,” Dr. Augustine said.

Tiffaney Grieser had the procedure done for her daughter, Brair, when she was just 10 months old.

“We had a hard time latching, and she was very gassy, she would spit up, out of her mouth,” Grieser said.

Brair’s father, Cody Smith, says they were not getting the help they wanted from their pediatrician.

“Luckily Dr. Amy, she kind of went through everything and kind of told us the benefits if we went through with it,” Smith said.

A light scapple laser is used for the procedure that can be done in the dental office.

“We use just a little baby swaddle, and the babies do very, very well with the procedure,” Dr. Augustine said.

