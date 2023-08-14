Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Napoleon dentist making it easier for babies to nurse

Dr. Amy Augustine, a pediatric dentist in Napoleon, is offering a procedure to some of her youngest patients even before their first tooth comes in.
By JD Pooley
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPOLEON, Ohio (WTVG) - Dr. Amy Augustine, a pediatric dentist in Napoleon, is offering a procedure to some of her youngest patients even before their first tooth comes in.

Dental Excellence of Napoleon is offering specialized frenectomy services, a treatment for tongue and lip ties. Dr. Augustine is the only board-certified pediatric dentist providing frenectomy treatment in a six-county area, including Fulton, Henry, Defiance, Paulding, Putnam, and Williams Counties.

“A frenectomy is where we release any restrictive tissues that are causing any problems in various aspects of life, whether it be from breastfeeding, ability to speak,” Dr. Augustine said.

Augustine said tongue and lip ties are common conditions in which the frenulum (the tissue that connects the lip to the gums and the tongue to the floor of the mouth) is too short or too tight. Augustine said that this can lead to difficulties in various aspects of life, including breastfeeding, chewing, speaking, and even an increased risk of conditions like gum disease and sleep apnea.

Dr. Augustine is trying to raise awareness for mothers who are struggling with nursing their newborn babies.

“Working with that lactation specialist and if you’re still having trouble that could be due to restrictive tissues whether it be on the lip or the tongue,” Dr. Augustine said.

Tiffaney Grieser had the procedure done for her daughter, Brair, when she was just 10 months old.

“We had a hard time latching, and she was very gassy, she would spit up, out of her mouth,” Grieser said.

Brair’s father, Cody Smith, says they were not getting the help they wanted from their pediatrician.

“Luckily Dr. Amy, she kind of went through everything and kind of told us the benefits if we went through with it,” Smith said.

A light scapple laser is used for the procedure that can be done in the dental office.

“We use just a little baby swaddle, and the babies do very, very well with the procedure,” Dr. Augustine said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio's first Buck-ee's is coming to Huber Heights
Buc-ee’s coming to Ohio
Officers say around 8 a.m. they received a call for a person laying in blood on the front porch...
Wauseon murder suspect arrested after car chase in Maryland
According to officials with the Toledo Police Department, the body was that of a man who was...
Woman arrested, found living with decomposing body of missing man
Toledo Fire and Rescue crews battle a house fire in the 1100 block of Klondike on August 10,...
Deadly fire at Klondike group home was set intentionally, victim’s death ruled homicide
Issue 1 asks voters whether it should be harder to change the state's constitution.
Voters in Ohio reject GOP-backed proposal that would have made it tougher to protect abortion rights

Latest News

With students heading back to school, teacher shortages are front and center but some schools...
Local school districts facing bus driver shortages
8/14/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
8/14/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
According to officials with the Toledo Police Department and SWAT team, six people were...
Six detained after police chase ends with 45-minute standoff in Toledo
Leasure was arraigned Monday on a Fleeing and Eluding charge.
Man charged in police chase in Toledo arrested in Michigan