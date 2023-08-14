Birthday Club
National African American Male Wellness Walk set for Aug. 19
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The National African American Male Wellness Walk (NAAMWW) is a 5k walk and run to raise awareness for preventable diseases.

The NAAMWW is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 915 Collingwood Blvd. in Toledo. According to a press release from the City of Toledo, the goal of the campaign is to encourage men who do not see a doctor regularly to get screened for blood pressure, glucose, cholesterol, HIV, STDs and prostate cancer.

After the event, there will be food trucks, bounce houses, face painting, resource tables and more. There will also be free health screenings for anyone who wishes to be screened.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

