National African American Male Wellness Walk set for Aug. 19

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The National African American Male Wellness Walk (NAAMWW) is a 5k walk and run to raise awareness for preventable diseases.

The NAAMWW is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 915 Collingwood Blvd. in Toledo. According to a press release from the City of Toledo, the goal of the campaign is to encourage men who do not see a doctor regularly to get screened for blood pressure, glucose, cholesterol, HIV, STDs and prostate cancer.

After the event, there will be food trucks, bounce houses, face painting, resource tables and more. There will also be free health screenings for anyone who wishes to be screened.

