Organizers set up GoFundMe to help keep Parkside Drive-In afloat

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - Organizers have set up a GoFundMe and are asking for donations to help keep Parkside Drive-In afloat.

Organizers say last season, the nonprofit Save Our Screen rallied the support of the community and raised funds to help operate the drive-in. After the 2022 season, Save Our Screen came to a handshake deal regarding the drive-in equipment including the projectors, popcorn popper and the pizza ovens.

According to organizers, the nonprofit agreed to a price and repayment schedule but once a written agreement was created several months later, the terms in the agreement were not what had been discussed.

The nonprofit was later sued by the previous operating company for the return of the equipment.

According to the GoFundMe page, organizers are asking 2,000 people to make a $100 donation to reach their total goal of $200,000 which allows the nonprofit to purchase the equipment needed to remain in operation.

If you would like to donate, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.