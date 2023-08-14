Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Organizers set up GoFundMe to help keep Parkside Drive-In afloat

Organizers say last season, the nonprofit Save Our Screen rallied the support of the community...
Organizers say last season, the nonprofit Save Our Screen rallied the support of the community and raised funds to help operate the drive-in.(Tony Geftos)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - Organizers have set up a GoFundMe and are asking for donations to help keep Parkside Drive-In afloat.

Organizers say last season, the nonprofit Save Our Screen rallied the support of the community and raised funds to help operate the drive-in. After the 2022 season, Save Our Screen came to a handshake deal regarding the drive-in equipment including the projectors, popcorn popper and the pizza ovens.

According to organizers, the nonprofit agreed to a price and repayment schedule but once a written agreement was created several months later, the terms in the agreement were not what had been discussed.

The nonprofit was later sued by the previous operating company for the return of the equipment.

According to the GoFundMe page, organizers are asking 2,000 people to make a $100 donation to reach their total goal of $200,000 which allows the nonprofit to purchase the equipment needed to remain in operation.

If you would like to donate, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio's first Buck-ee's is coming to Huber Heights
Buc-ee’s coming to Ohio
Officers say around 8 a.m. they received a call for a person laying in blood on the front porch...
Wauseon murder suspect arrested after car chase in Maryland
According to officials with the Toledo Police Department, the body was that of a man who was...
Woman arrested, found living with decomposing body of missing man
Toledo Fire and Rescue crews battle a house fire in the 1100 block of Klondike on August 10,...
Deadly fire at Klondike group home was set intentionally, victim’s death ruled homicide
Issue 1 asks voters whether it should be harder to change the state's constitution.
Voters in Ohio reject GOP-backed proposal that would have made it tougher to protect abortion rights

Latest News

Joshua Leasure, 37, is facing a series of charges for allegedly leading more than 20 TPD...
Man charged in lengthy Toledo police chase arrested after another chase in MI
TPD
TPD officer disciplined for fraternizing with trainee
Dequane Roscoe previously pleaded not guilty to three counts of trafficking drugs, three counts...
Man pleads guilty to assaulting officer during 2021 drug raid in Toledo
Scott High School Bulldogs in Toledo, Ohio
Thousands attend Scott HS reunion, TPD issues dozens of citations