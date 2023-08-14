People in Northwest Ohio doing their part to help those in Hawaii

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - People from Northwest Ohio are helping those in need as wildfire flames continue to devastate the island of Maui.

A Toledo native who now lives on the island of Kahana is helping others and leaving her belongings behind. The North Central Ohio chapter of the Red Cross is helping out, too.

Multiple relief efforts have been called in to help families and tourists alike escape the flames and aid to those who have lost possessions and loved ones.

“Our main focus right now continues to be: safe shelter, food, and emotional support,” Todd James, the executive director of the American Red Cross of North Central Ohio said. “Our disaster mental health team is providing crisis counseling because this event has been so traumatic, not just for the families that have lost loved ones, which is so heartbreaking, but for families who have lost everything.”

Chrissy Lovitt is a Toledo native who now lives on the island of Kahana. She is housing displaced residents in her home, but she is away helping others on the island of Lanai. She says because there is no cell service on the island, there was no warning of the fire coming.

“It got pretty frightening because we had a fire flare up about a mile from my house, and once again there was no communication about it because there was no cell service up there,” Lovitt said. “So people were literally passing the word by riding by on dirt bikes and telling us there’s a fire.”

Despite the devastation and heartbreak, both James and Lovitt say that “ohana” truly does mean family.

“There’s just this incredible sense of community that I don’t think people around the world can fathom or understand. It’s just that we have each other’s backs, we look out for each other. It’s just the aloha spirit. That’s the only way I can describe it,” Lovitt said.

“It’s been amazing to see the sense of community, and that spirit of aloha as they come together to support their friends and neighbors that have been affected by this tragedy,” James said.

James told 13 Action News that access to the island of Maui is very restricted, as he has not been able to make it on the island yet. He said he hopes to be on the island later this week.

