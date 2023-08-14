Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Six detained after police chase ends with 45-minute standoff in Toledo

According to officials with the Toledo Police Department and SWAT team, six people were detained and at least one is in custody following a 45-minute standoff.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Six people were detained and at least one is in custody Monday evening after a 45-minute police chase.

According to officials with the Toledo Police and SWAT, a K-9 unit involved in a felony pursuit was led to a home on Woodland Avenue Monday afternoon. After the pursuit ended, negotiations took about 45 minutes before everyone left the house.

Further details were not immediately available. Check back for updates as we learn more.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio's first Buck-ee's is coming to Huber Heights
Buc-ee’s coming to Ohio
Officers say around 8 a.m. they received a call for a person laying in blood on the front porch...
Wauseon murder suspect arrested after car chase in Maryland
According to officials with the Toledo Police Department, the body was that of a man who was...
Woman arrested, found living with decomposing body of missing man
Toledo Fire and Rescue crews battle a house fire in the 1100 block of Klondike on August 10,...
Deadly fire at Klondike group home was set intentionally, victim’s death ruled homicide
Issue 1 asks voters whether it should be harder to change the state's constitution.
Voters in Ohio reject GOP-backed proposal that would have made it tougher to protect abortion rights

Latest News

With students heading back to school, teacher shortages are front and center but some schools...
Local school districts facing bus driver shortages
Dr. Amy Augustine
Napoleon dentist making it easier for babies to nurse
8/14/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
8/14/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Leasure was arraigned Monday on a Fleeing and Eluding charge.
Man charged in police chase in Toledo arrested in Michigan