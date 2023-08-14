Six detained after police chase ends with 45-minute standoff in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Six people were detained and at least one is in custody Monday evening after a 45-minute police chase.

According to officials with the Toledo Police and SWAT, a K-9 unit involved in a felony pursuit was led to a home on Woodland Avenue Monday afternoon. After the pursuit ended, negotiations took about 45 minutes before everyone left the house.

Further details were not immediately available. Check back for updates as we learn more.

